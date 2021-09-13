Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin responds to critics after winning pro MMA debut

Alana McLaughlin has responded to critics after becoming just the second transgender fighter to compete in professional mixed martial arts this past weekend.

Following in the footsteps of Fallon Fox, McLaughlin took part in her first pro MMA fight with Combate Global where she secured a second round submission over Celine Provost after a fascinating back and forth bout in the first round.

As the debate continues to rage on regarding whether or not she should have been permitted to compete, McLaughlin took to social media and addressed her haters.

“Good morning, friends, supporters and others! I’m getting a lot of variations of the same nasty messages calling me a cheater like I didn’t just get beat on for a round and a half. Y’all need to show @cylinelagrande some respect and take your concern trolling elsewhere. She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards she definitely won that first round. This is the only post I’ll make about this. Transphobes are just making my block hand stronger. #ladyferal #girlslikeus #hardfemme #girlswhofight #transathletes #transathlete”

What are your thoughts on the debate regarding trans fighters competing in mixed martial arts? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!