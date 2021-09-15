Miesha Tate scolds “hothead” Conor McGregor for Machine Gun Kelly incident: “He is like a spoiled little toddler”

Miesha Tate has hit out at Conor McGregor for his Machine Gun Kelly altercation at the VMAs over the weekend.

Tate has made no secret of the fact that she isn’t McGregor’s biggest fan with a string of complaints regarding his behaviour both in and outside of the Octagon across the last few years. More often than not there’s a solid reason why she’s making the remarks and this time around, she’s decided to pick up on Conor’s interaction with Machine Gun Kelly.

The red carpet was turned into a mini arena for a few moments as McGregor decided to throw his drink at MGK, prompting the following response from Tate.

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA's 😳 (via laurademytrk/IG) pic.twitter.com/yMMudgq3YG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2021

“I think he is a hothead and I think he can’t keep himself out of trouble because I just think he lacks the ability to swallow his pride a little or bite his tongue and take a step back, cool down, no. He just feels so entitled to be able to do whatever the hell he wants, whenever the hell he wants and he doesn’t like being told no. He is like a spoiled little toddler,” Miesha Tate said.

“I think Conor McGregor is doing what always worked before, it’s just not working anymore. And I called that from the very beginning. I said ‘look, Conor McGregor, these type of personalities, it only works when they are on top, it doesn’t work once you start to lose, once you start to fall. So I don’t think really much has changed with Conor McGregor. I just think that people are seeing him for what he really is.”

Quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda

