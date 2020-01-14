Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor dictating the pace of his camp could be dangerous

Michael Bisping isn’t sure if allowing Conor McGregor to dictate the pace of his own camp is the best route.

McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday night. He’s set to collide with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The bout will be contested at welterweight but McGregor could receive a lightweight title opportunity with a victory.

Leading into the fight, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh claimed he’s been in charge of his own training camp.

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping weighed in on McGregor taking the lead on his camp.

“That one there at the end could be potentially dangerous,” Bisping said of Conor McGregor’s power at SBG Ireland. “I’m not saying it is. As I just said McGregor’s under pressure, McGregor’s training hard. He’s doing everything he can to win this fight. But as we just said money changes everything and now his coaches are saying he knows more about MMA than everybody put together so therefore we’re allowing him to run the show. Which I don’t doubt is true. I don’t doubt that it’s true.”

Bisping went on to say that while he had more fight experience than his coaches, he understood the need to have someone from the outside looking in to guide him. He believes this could benefit McGregor, too.

“That was one of my issues, I’m not talking about Jason Parillo, but a lot of coaches over the years when they would train and coach me to do stuff and they’ve never had a fight in their life,” Bisping continued. “It’s like, ‘well hold on a minute. I know a little bit about fighting, okay? I’ve been doing this my entire life.’ But still, you need coaches because you need someone to push you. You need someone to say, ‘hey I know you wanna work on your striking today, you wanna work on that. But what you need to focus on is this. What you need to focus on is getting out of bed at 6 o’clock in the morning going for a run. What you need to focus on is your diet.’ You need people looking in from the outside to say what you need.”

Is it a mistake to have Conor McGregor essentially run the show throughout his training camp?

