Michael Bisping responds to accusations of biased commentary during Saturday’s UFC 271 main event: “I called it like I saw it”

Michael Bisping has responded to those who took issue with his commentary at UFC 271.

With Joe Rogan out, Bisping ended up being in the booth for UFC 271. He was joined alongside Daniel Cormier and play-by-play ace Jon Anik.

It was clear that Bisping and Cormier were in agreement with the main event. Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Middleweight Championship in their rematch.

After the fight, Whittaker told Cormier that he thought he won the fight. Once the interview wrapped up, Michael Bisping said that while it was a competitive fight, he feels “Izzy” was the clear winner.

Some fans online felt Bisping was downplaying Whittaker’s success in the fight. This led to “The Count” making a response on Twitter.

Lots of people saying I has biased commentary. That’s crazy. I called it like I saw it. Big opening round for Izzy. Then real close rounds after that, but I had Izzy winning most. 5 was robs best round. 2 probably went to him also. Close fight, very technical, well done to both! — michael (@bisping) February 13, 2022

The general consensus is that the right fighter won but it wasn’t one-sided by any means. Whittaker has vowed to meet Adesanya a third time. He’ll likely have to wait for that opportunity but “The Reaper” also said he’s willing to run through anyone in his way.

As far as who is next for Israel Adesanya, the answer is Jared Cannonier in all likelihood. Cannonier rallied after almost being choked out in the first round of his collision with Derek Brunson. Cannonier entered the second round and pounced on a winded Brunson for the finish.

UFC President Dana White told reporters after UFC 271 that Cannonier is next in line for the middleweight championship opportunity. Dana said he was waiting on the result of Cannonier vs. Brunson to make a decision on who gets the next crack at 185-pound gold.