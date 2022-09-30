Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting.

‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.

In addition to competing in the cage (and boxing ring once), the Dublin native is currently pursuing a career in acting. McGregor is currently attached to the upcoming Road House movie with Jake Gyllenhaal. The title is a remake of the beloved 1989 film with the same name.

The former UFC dual-weight champion recently took a shot at another fighter-turned-actor earlier this week. McGregor, in a since-deleted tweet, took aim at Michael Bisping, who’s been acting since 2010. In the tweet, he stated:

“All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither”

Now, ‘The Count’ has responded on his Believe You Me podcast. There, the 43-year-old seemed confused by the insult, as Bisping and McGregor haven’t had any notable back and forths in the past.

Furthermore, Michael Bisping warned the Irishman to have his bodyguards close in the future.

“I was just befuddled. I’m like, ‘Where’s this coming from?’… I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head going, ‘Where’s that coming from out of the blue?’… He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, god bless him. Good for f***ing you. Well done. Why have you gotta throw shade my way? I don’t get it.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

He continued, “Just make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you the next time you come and wanna talk some shit. You little f***.”

What do you think about Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor’s back and forth? Sound off in the comment section below!

