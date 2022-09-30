x
Spike Carlyle sounds off on the CSAC after missing weight for Bellator 286: “This isn’t right. I’ve never missed weight in my life.”

Josh Evanoff

Bellator lightweight contender Spike Carlyle missed weight earlier today, and he wasn’t happy.

‘The Alpha Ginger’ is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, last defeating Koji Takeda in April. The bout was a one-off in RIZIN, and he’s now set to Bellator tomorrow night. Carlyle is set to co-main event Bellator 286 tomorrow night, in one of the most high-profile bouts of his career.

Standing in the UFC veteran’s way is former Bellator champion, A.J. McKee. ‘Mercenary’ lost his 145-pound title in his rematch with Patricio Pitbull in April, and has decided to move up in weight. His bout with Carlyle will be his first in the weight class.

However, one-half of the lightweight matchup had some drama earlier today. At the Bellator 286 weigh-ins, Spike Carlyle missed weight. The UFC veteran came in just .6 pounds over the lightweight limit and will be fined 20 percent of his fight purse.

The 29-year-old wasn’t happy with the weight miss and alleged that it wasn’t his fault. Carlyle stated that the scale was not calibrated correctly and that he had never missed weight in his career to date.

“This is going off,” Carlyle said. “Look – it just went down by .2 pounds. Can I re-weigh-in, please? This is not fair. Brother, the time to be here was 11. You guys made me come down and re-do everything. I would’ve been on weight. The scale is literally .2 off, and it’s .4 right now, (and) my hair is still wet. I just need 10 minutes to dry my hair. This isn’t right. I’ve never missed weight in my life. I’m a professional.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Despite Spike Carlyle’s claims, he will be fined 20 percent of his purse for his co-main event tomorrow night at Bellator 286. Thankfully, his return against A.J. McKee is still on for tomorrow night.
What do you think about Spike Carlyle’s comments? Do you believe he’ll upset A.J. McKee tomorrow night? Sound off in the comment section below!

