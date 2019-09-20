UFC President Dana White confirms Daniel Cormier will fight again: “We’re going to do the trilogy”

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that former promotional ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier will be making at least one more walk to the Octagon.

Earlier tonight, the UFC boss spoke to Barstool Sports where he announced that the UFC is planning on booking a rubber match between Daniel Cormier and current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

‘DC’ had suffered a knockout loss to the Cleveland native in the headliner of last month’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim.

Following the setback, Daniel Cormier appeared to be contemplating retirement. However, it now appears that the AKA product will take at least one more fight before calling it a career.

“Stipe (Miocic) is recovering from that fight. He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight.” Dana Whit explained. “We’re waiting for him to heal. And then yeah, we’re going to do the trilogy (with Cormier).”

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic first met at UFC 226 in July of 2018, with ‘DC’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

With that victory in Las Vegas, Cormier became just the second promotional ‘champ champ’ in UFC history.

While a rubber match between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic does make sense, one has to wonder where this leaves surging division contender Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ has scored three straight knockout victories over perennial division contenders Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes.

Daniel Cormier has yet to confirm White’s report that he will in fact fight again, but if the UFC President is to be believed, all signs point to a trilogy fight between ‘DC’ and Miocic happening next.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Cormier and Miocic square off for a third time? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 19, 2019