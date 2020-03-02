Michael Bisping finally admits he loves Yoel Romero too

For a brief period several years ago, it seemed as though Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero were on a collision course. At the time, Bisping held the UFC middleweight title, while Romero was the division’s top contender.

During that phase, the pair exchanged quite a bit of trash talk. The most notable soundbite to emerge from their would-be rivalry, however, was a line from Romero that can’t really be called trash talk.

“I love you, Mike,” Romero famously yelled to Bisping during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

<noscript><iframe title="Bisping x Yoel" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QJpDogFyr2I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

In the end, of course, Bisping and Romero never ended up sharing the cage. Bisping wound up losing the title to Georges St-Pierre. St-Pierre then relinquished the title, and Romero battled Robert Whittaker for the interim title, losing a hard-fought decision.

Today, Bisping is retired. Romero, one the other hand, is days out from another shot at the UFC middleweight title, which is now owned by Israel Adesanya.

Speaking at the conclusion of last weekend’s UFC Norfolk broadcast, the former champ finally conceded that he loves Romero too — despite their former rivalry.

“I love you too, boy,” Bisping responded, flaunting a near-perfect Yoel Romero impression.

Shortly after this clip surfaced on social media, Bisping posted a follow-up comment, clarifying that he’s actually a “big fan” of Romero — now that he’s retired.

I’m a big fan and really enjoy him now I’m retired. https://t.co/4gPz8IuJ0f — michael (@bisping) March 1, 2020

“I’m a big fan and really enjoy him now I’m retired.” – Michael Bisping on Twitter.

What do you think of this comment from Michael Bisping?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.