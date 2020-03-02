Henry Cejudo targets ‘ugly detached Siamese twins’ Figueiredo and Benavidez after UFC Norfolk

Henry Cejudo is no longer the UFC flyweight champ, but that doesn’t mean the UFC’s top flyweights are safe from his trash talk.

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Norfolk, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo collided in a bout that was supposed to crown the new UFC flyweight champ — unfortunately, Figueiredo missed weight for the fight, which made him ineligible to win the title. Figueiredo ended up winning the fight by second-round TKO, which means the flyweight throne is now vacant.

Cejudo seems to be enjoying the uncertainty surrounding his former division.

On Sunday morning, when the future of the UFC flyweight division could not have been cloudier, Cejudo took to Twitter to take a shot at both Figueiredo and Benavidez. He said he’d love to fight both in the same night, and referred to the pair as “ugly detached Siamese twins.”

Why don’t you line them both up @danawhite Ill be the co-main and main event in the same night! I’ll beat the brakes out of both these ugly detached Siamese twins #andstill4ever https://t.co/EjFbu1hT76 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 1, 2020

Henry Cejudo is currently scheduled to defend the UFC bantamweight title against former featherweight champ Jose Aldo. The bout will go down at UFC 250 in Brazil this May.

While Cejudo is currently tied up with his obligations at bantamweight — a division that’s home to an increasingly long list of viable title contenders — his manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed he’ll return to the flyweight division after the Aldo fight.

@HenryCejudo Will defend his flyway title after Aldo fight — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 1, 2020

Do you think we’ll ever see Henry Cejudo back in the flyweight division?

