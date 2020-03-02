Manager says Yoel Romero will grant Israel Adesanya rematch if he wins at UFC 248

The manager for Yoel Romero says the top contender will grant UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya a rematch if he upsets him at UFC 248.

Romero challenges Adesanya for the 185-pound strap this weekend at UFC 248 in Las Vegas. Romero is coming off of two straight losses but is still among the most feared middleweights on the UFC roster. Adesanya told UFC president Dana White he wanted the toughest opponent possible, and when Paulo Costa got injured Romero slid into that No. 1 contender role for the middleweight strap.

Adesanya is a solid betting favorite to defeat Romero this weekend, but Romero absolutely has a path to victory in this fight. If he defeats Adesanya this weekend in an upset, Romero’s manager Abe Kawa says he will return the favor and give Adesanya a rematch.

Check out what Kawa wrote about Romero and Adesanya on Twitter.

Probably rematch Izzy first in Australia or New Zealand. He gave yoel his chance so I think we would gladly return the favor then whomever. It won’t matter after that #andnew https://t.co/QIAFhvwxFN — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 2, 2020

Two titles are on this line at UFC 248 this Saturday as Adesanya takes on Romero for supremacy at 185lbs in the main event, while the co-main event sees UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang take on rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It should be a great night of fights, but of course, the fight that everyone is looking forward to is the main event.

If Adesanya wins, look for him to take on Costa next. But if Romero wins, there’s a very real possibility we could see the UFC run back Adesanya and Romero later this year. Romero’s side already likes the idea of a rematch, having the utmost confidence in their fighter to win the strap this weekend.

Do you think Yoel Romero will upset Israel Adesanya this weekend at UFC 248?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.