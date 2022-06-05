Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor should avoid “risky” advice from Mike Tyson

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the advice offered up from Mike Tyson to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week the boxing legend, Tyson, suggested that McGregor (22-6 MMA) should get at least three wins under his belt before facing any elite competition.

“After a defeat, you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet,” Mike Tyson told Henry Cejudo on “The Fight Card” podcast. “Conor McGregor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do: win excitingly.”

‘Iron Mike’ continued:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“No big-time guy, let him get three fights and build his confidence back up. Every fight the opponent goes to a higher level.”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping respectfully disagrees with that notion. ‘The Count’ recently shared his thoughts on Mike Tyson’s advice and explained why it would be a “risky” scenario for Conor McGregor.

“The circumstances with McGregor right now, it’s a risky one. Tyson said have two or three fights before you go into a big fight like that. There’s risk and there is reward. There’s no guarantees in the fight game and if he loses to them (someone outside of the top five), then it’s even worse if he was to go in against the champ, Charles Oliveira. (If) you go up against the champ Charles Oliveira (first), you get beat, oh well, so what? No big deal. Everybody’s losing to him right now. Charles Oliveira is the man.”

Bisping continued:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“However, if (Conor McGregor) loses to someone ranked down the pecking order, ranked six, seven, something like that, now it’s a very different conversation that’s taking place.”

McGregor is of course still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. It is expected that the Irish star could return to action before the end of the year.

What do you think would be the smartest move for Conor McGregor in his UFC return? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!