Max Holloway willing to fight Alex Volkanovski 100 times to prove “I’m the better guy”

Max Holloway knows he is better than Alex Volkanovski.

Holloway and Volkanovski, of course, fought at UFC 245 and 251 with Volkanovski winning both by decision. However, at UFC 251, the champ edged out a split decision but many thought Holloway won.

Given how close the fights have been them fighting again certainly makes sense. Yet, for Holloway, he says he would be open to fighting Volkanovski as much as possible to prove he is better than the current champion.

“If it was Kobe (Bryant) and Michael (Jordan), they would play 10 times, just to let people know who the best is,” Max Holloway told ESPN. “That’s the mentality I strive for. If you want to run it back 100 times, we can do it. I’m gonna show you I’m the better guy. I don’t know what kind of mentality (Volkanovski) has, but I know what I want to do and what kind of legacy I want to leave.

“This guy is sitting at a place that’s not right with me. I don’t feel like it’s right. Are we gonna fight again? It’s up to him,” Holloway said. “If I had it my way, I’ll fight you 10 times in one night, 10 times once a month. I’m a competitor. I need to compete. I truly believe I was put on this earth to fight and compete.”

Max Holloway is set to return to the Octagon on January 16 against Calvin Kattar which will serve as the first event of 2021. The Hawaiian is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak, and if he wins, he could very well get the trilogy fight against Volkanovski.

Alex Volkanovski, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked but it likely to fight Brian Ortega sometime in 2021. Before that, he has back-to-back wins over Holloway. Although he is the current featherweight champ and has a ton of options next, he has hinted at a move to lightweight.

