Yair Rodriguez reacts following loss to Max Holloway at UFC Vegas 42: “I’ll move forward from this as soon as possible”

Yair Rodriguez returned from a two-year hiatus to face former featherweight champion Max Holloway in today’s UFC Vegas 42 main event.

Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) had most previously competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. That win was of course preceded by back-to-back losses to reigning featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 headliner proved to be a thrilling five-round war. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez got after it right off the opening bell and didn’t stop trading strikes until the horn sounded to end round five of their contest.

Although ‘El Pantera’ found success by landing a plethora of heavy kicks, it was the pace, takedowns and volume of punches from ‘Blessed’ that proved to be the determining factor in the judges decision.

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Immediately following the contest, Yair Rodriguez spoke with UFC commentator Michael Bisping where he offered the followings comments on the fight.

“I came really prepared for this fight and Max is just an amazing fighter,” Rodriguez said during the post-fight interview (h/t MMAJunkie). “He has a lot of experience and did an amazing job. He was better than me tonight and I don’t have nothing else but to accept that.”

Yair Rodriguez continued:

“I’ll move forward from this as soon as possible. I want to get back home and be with my family and my friends, and enjoy this time with them. Nothing but love and respect for Hawaiian people and obviously for Max.”

Who would you like to see Yair Rodriguez fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!