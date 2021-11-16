UFC Vegas 42 rankings update: Andrea Lee breaks into the top-10 at women’s 125lbs

UFC women’s flyweight Andrea Lee has made a major move up the official fighter rankings following her latest victory at UFC Vegas 42.

Lee smashed Cynthia Calvillo in a preliminary card bout that took place at this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 42 card. It was an incredible performance by Lee, who was able to utilize her striking attack to pick apart Calvillo and eventually force a corner stoppage in between the second and third rounds. It was arguably the best performance of Lee’s career, and it was her second straight win following a submission win over Antonina Shevchenko in her last fight. With back-to-back finishes now, the UFC rankings saw Lee make a major move as she is now No. 7 in the weight class, having moved up five spots.

In addition to Lee moving up after UFC Vegas 42, another one of the big winners from the card was lightweight Joel Alvarez, who knocked out Thiago Moises in the first round in what was a breakthrough performance. For Alvarez, he did miss weight in this fight, but even with the weight miss, the rankings panelists still felt that he should move into the top-15 of the lightweight rankings. While Alvarez is very talented, the fact he has missed weight for his last two fights makes it questionable to insert him in the lightweight top-15 since he has not actually made weight in his last two fights, despite how well he performed there.

Besides Lee and Alvarez, some of the other big changes following UFC Vegas 42 saw Calvillo drop four spots down to No. 9 at women’s 125lbs, and bantamweight Song Yadong moved up one spot to No. 14 following his brutal head kick win over Julio Arce.

