Max Holloway lays out plans for busy 2021

After fighting just once in 2020, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is hoping for a much busier 2021.

Holloway is already off to a good start in that regard, having kicked off the year with a dazzling decision victory over Calvin Kattar. With that win behind him, he’s hoping to stay busy and fight two more times by the end of the year.

“In a perfect world, if I got to make up my plan for this year, is I would like to fight during the summer and then maybe try and get a December fight in,” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “I want to fight three times this year, maybe get in there in the summertime, July hopefully, and then get in on another card with UFC so we’ll see what happens. That’s just what I want to do in a perfect world, fight July, fight in December.”

With his win over Kattar, Holloway reasserted himself as the No. 1 contender in the featherweight division.

The featherweight title will next be up for grabs at UFC 260, when reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski seeks to defend his title against Brian Ortega. Holloway has fought Volkanovski twice, losing a pair of competitive decisions, and Ortega once, winning by TKO. Despite his history with both men, he has no preference in terms of who he might fight for the title.

“No preference at all,” Holloway said. “May the best man win. I just want the best guys across from me. When it’s all said and done, when these lights, when these interviews are done, when I’m long gone from fighting, when I’m long gone from this earth, I wanna be in history. I wanna be one of those guys that fought the who’s who names of MMA and that’s what you do. So I ain’t picking and choosing, and I ain’t got no favorites.”

What do you think 2021 will look like for Max Holloway?