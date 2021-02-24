Kevin Lee says Khabib Nurmagomedov should vacate the UFC lightweight title

Kevin Lee believes that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should make the decision to vacate his title and walk away from MMA.

Lee is one of the top-15 lightweights in the world and is one of the fighters striving to hold the belt that Nurmagomedov currently wears around his waist. However, with “The Eagle” openly talking about retiring, Lee wants him to give up his title and let the rest of the division be able to fight for it again. Speaking to SCMP MMA, Lee said he hopes the UFC lets Nurmagomedov retire in peace and encouraged him to give up his belt.

“I think the man should go ahead and retire. (The UFC) should let him retire, let him enjoy himself, and let him take his mind off the sport. Dana has said this before — once a guy starts talking about retirement, this isn’t a sport you want to stick around with. You should go ahead and do it and let the division go on,” Lee said about Nurmagomedov.

“Let us keep working. Let somebody else hold that belt for a little bit. (Nurmagomedov) will be back — there’s no doubt about that — but let him be missed for a little bit. I think that’s the best option.”

Lee himself is set to return to the Octagon in the coming months after missing the past year due to double knee surgery. Despite losing to Charles Oliveira by submission in his last outing and losing three of his last four overall, Lee still believes that he is young and talented enough to make a run for the UFC lightweight title. There is no doubt the path to get there would be made much easier should Nurmagomedov hang up his gloves, so it likely benefits Lee for the champion to step away from the game, as well.

