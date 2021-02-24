Ben Askren reacts to Jake Paul’s latest MMA Chronicles troll job

Former UFC star Ben Askren has responded to Jake Paul’s latest MMA Chronicles skit in the build-up to their boxing fight on April 17.

The two unlikely foes are set to meet inside the squared circle with Paul attempting to use this fight as a springboard towards an even bigger contest – potentially against Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor.

Askren, on the other hand, just wants to put a stop to Paul’s boxing journey once and for all.

Ahead of the fight, the pair have been trading plenty of trash talk, and this week that trend continued with Paul releasing a host of MMA impersonations. Askren, however, doesn’t seem impressed with his rival’s latest troll job.

I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better??? https://t.co/R5238po9Lr — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

“I feel like this is average work at best the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better,” Askren wrote.

While Askren may not rate his trolling work, he’ll certainly have to be ready for whatever Jake throws at him when they fight in April.

Paul was recently asked why he’s decided to go after Askren ahead of all other potential contenders, at which point he gave the following response.

“Ben Askren is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organizations and has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN after the fight was announced.

“Me, on the other hand, I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than Masvidal. These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.’ After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? Thank you to Triller Fight Club for giving me the platform to once again put a man to sleep. April 17, it’s lights out for Askren.”

