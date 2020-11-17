Max Holloway announces engagement to pro surfer Alessa Quizon

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, professional surfer Alessa Quizon.

Holloway announced the news in a Tuesday Instagram post, which included a number of beautiful engagement photos that are sure to make our single readers feel a little extra lonely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma)

“She said yes,” Holloway wrote in the caption for his post.

Max Holloway is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history. After a rise to title contention that saw him defeat the likes of Andre Fili, Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens and Ricardo Lamas, he had his first brush with UFC gold in 2016, when he defeated Anthony Pettis by TKO to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.

In his next fight, Holloway then defeated the legendary Jose Aldo to become the undisputed featherweight champion. Next up, he defended the belt in a rematch with Aldo, against the then-unbeaten Brian Ortega and, after a lightweight loss to Dustin Poirier, against former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

Unfortunately for Holloway and his dedicated fans, that’s where his time at the top came to an end. In December, 2019, the Hawaiian star was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski by decision. He was then granted an immediate rematch with Volkanovski, but failed to reclaim the title, losing a hotly debated split decision to the new champion.

At present, Holloway doesn’t have a fight booked, but he’d make an excellent opponent for a number of featherweight contenders, such as “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Calvin Kattar, Zabit Magomedsharipov, or Yair Rodriguez. That being said, the former champion is clearly enjoying life outside the cage with his bride-to-be.

Quizon, 26, is an accomplished pro surfer who has competed in a number of high-profile events.

The team at BJPENN.com sends its congratulations to the happy couple!