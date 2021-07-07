Max Griffin issues bold claim ahead of UFC 264 fight with Carlos Condit

UFC welterweight Max Griffin has made a bold statement heading into his UFC 264 showdown with Carlos Condit.

Griffin, who is riding a two-fight win streak, has been waiting a while to lock horns with Condit – and his big moment has finally arrived. The two men will square off in a highly anticipated prelim encounter that should, you would think, be one of the fights of the night in Las Vegas.

During a recent interview, Griffin said that he’s planning on, in no uncertain terms, “taking” Condit’s fans.

“I called him out after I beat Ramiz, took his ear. I thought it would be a good match-up, but they didn’t like it,” Griffin told MMAmania.com. “They wanted him to fight Matt Brown. It was an old fogey kind of fight. An old legend kind of fight. Not that they’re that old, but they seem old. They have a lot of mileage, ya know?

“Once they gave him Matt Brown, I thought it was over,” he continued. “Low and behold they call me and say, ‘Do you want to fight Carlos Condit at UFC 264?’ I said, f—k ya.’ I said yes on the phone and it took him two weeks to sign, and then another week for the bout agreement.”

“It’s interesting. It’s a super big deal. It’s a super big deal, right?” he mulled. “But at the same time it’s not a big deal. It’s a fight. But I’m glad they’re letting me fight in front of all these people. It’s going to be good for me and my stock. I’m going to take all his fans when I beat him.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

