Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes says “the itch” to return is “getting stronger”

Former UFC featherweight title contender Chad Mendes has said the itch to return to the Octagon is “getting stronger”.

Mendes, to this day, is widely considered to be one of the best featherweights of all time in the UFC – despite never getting his hands on the gold. In addition to some big wins over the likes of Cub Swanson and Ricardo Lamas, he’s also fought for a UFC world title three times, including memorable wars against the likes of Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor.

Mendes returned to the promotion in 2018 after a suspension and got back to work with a nice win over Myles Jury. Then, however, he finished the year with a defeat to Alexander Volkanovski, before announcing his official retirement from mixed martial arts.

The retirement appeared to be sincere but two and a half years later, he’s contemplating a comeback.

“Another hard boxing session with @joey_rodriguez916 crushed!!

The timing, power, footwork and speed have been coming together the last few weeks! Been loving the @miketyson and @canelo style of boxing baby!

The itch is getting stronger and stronger! Might have to start talking some numbers soon…..”

In terms of entertainment value there are few featherweights out there who can deliver quite as well as Chad Mendes. He’s quick, he’s strong, and he knows how to take the fight in multiple different directions. If he does decide to return then the rest of the contenders at 145 pounds had better watch out.

Mendes will likely be watching closely later this year when his foe Volkanovski takes on Brian Ortega with the UFC featherweight title on the line.

Do you think we will see Chad Mendes return to the UFC in the next 12 months? If so, how will he fare? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!