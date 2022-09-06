Marvin Vettori undeterred by recent loss to Robert Whittaker, vows he will still become UFC champion: “I promise you that”

Marvin Vettori has posted a defiant message in the wake of his middleweight defeat to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris.

Last Saturday night, the UFC visited the French capital for the first time since the sport of mixed martial arts became legal in the country back in 2020. The event proved to be an overwhelming success and in the co-main event, Robert Whittaker once again proved why he’s one of the best fighters on the planet by putting on a masterclass to defeat Marvin Vettori and maintain his position as the second best 185-pounder in the world.

Vettori, in his usually-defiant manner, took to social media on Monday to let the masses know he still plans on becoming a world champion one day.

“Against all odds and working steadily through these years, many have become passionate and inspired by my journey, where my determination has always prevailed. For this, I thank you from first to last. What you’ve seen so far is not the top of the mountain. We will climb back to conquer higher peaks. It’s a promise.

“This game ain’t for the faint of heart. We got big shoulders, and we don’t quit. There is just one way, and that is forward. I promise everyone I’ll be back better than ever. Hat’s off to Whittaker, good execution and good adjustments. Nothing’s changed, we are gonna be champion one day. I promise you that.”

It’s not yet known whether or not either man will opt to stay at middleweight or test the waters in a new division.

