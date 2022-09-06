Just Scrap Radio Ep. 93 with Johnny Walker, Julian Erosa, Chris Barnett, Darian Weeks, and Chad Anheliger

The 93rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 279.

We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker (2:44). Next, UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (17:22) comes on. UFC heavyweight Chris Barnett (39:51) then stops by. Then, UFC welterweight Darian Weeks (1:04:07) joins the show for the first time. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Chad Anheliger (1:15:07).

Johnny Walker opens up the show to preview his UFC 279 main card fight against Ion Cutelaba. Johnny talks about his last loss to Jamahal Hill, what he learned and how that has motivated him to return to the win column. The Brazilian also talks about his training camp and what a win does for him.

Julian Erosa then comes on to preview his UFC 279 fight against Hakeem Dawodu. Julian talks about why he wanted this fight against Hakeem and calling him out after his last win. The fan-favorite also touches on the bonus potential of this fight and where a win would put him.

Chris Barnett joins the show to discuss his UFC 279 fight against Jake Collier. Chris talks about whether or not this was enough time off following the passing of his wife, which happened just after his last loss. Chris also talks about how he should’ve pulled out of that fight and Dana White reaching out and helping him. He then talks about getting the chance to fight in front of fans again and Chris expecting a very fun fight against Collier.

Darian Weeks comes on the show for the first time to preview his UFC 279 fight against Yohan Lainesse. Darian talks about why he wasn’t allowed to fight Cedric Doumbe at UFC Paris, and how this fight came together. He then touches on losing his first two fights and potentially fighting for his job on Saturday.

Chad Anheliger closes out the program to preview his UFC 279 fight against Heili Alateng and fighting on the same card as his teammate Hakeem Dawodu. Chad talks about what a win over Alateng would do for him and his plan for the rest of the year.

