UFC 275 set for June in Singapore with two titles on the line

By
Susan Cox
-
UFC 275, UFC, Glover Teixeira
UFC 275

It is now official, UFC 275 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11th.

The UFC pay-per view event will feature two world championships on the line.

The UFC Tweeted:

“The first ever UFC PPV in South East Asia is coming, and it is STACKED!”

The first title on the line will be the light heavyweight championship bout between current champion Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) and Jiri Prochazka (28-3 MMA). Teixeira captured the title with a submission win over the previous champ Jan Blanchowicz (28-9 MMA) at UFC 267 in October 2021. Prochazka is also coming off an impressive stoppage win, knocking out Dominick Reyes (27-3 MMA) back in May of 2021.

The second title fight will feature Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) as she puts her flyweight title on the line against Taila Santos (19-1 MMA). Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA) via TKO at UFC 266 in September 2021, marking her sixth consecutive title defense. Meanwhile, Santos last competed back in November 2021, where she defeated Joanne Wood.

Also featured on the card will be:

    • Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA)
    • Brendan Allen (18-5 MMA) vs Jacob Malkoun (6-1 MMA)
    • Kyung Ho Kang (17-9 MMA) vs Saimon Oliveira (18-4 MMA)

UFC 275 will be the fifth event of the promotion in Singapore, and will be the first pay-per-view card to take place in the country. The last event in Singapore took place in October 2019 at UFC Fight Night 162 where Demian Maia (28-11 MMA) defeated Ben Askren (19-2 MMA) in the main event.

It is sure to be an exciting ticket! Who will you be watching at UFC 275 and tell us your predictions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

