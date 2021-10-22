Conor McGregor threatens to share a video from Tony Ferguson’s wife following recent criticism from ‘El Cucuy’

Conor McGregor has threatened to share a video from Tony Ferguson’s wife, this after receiving some harsh criticism from ‘El Cucuy’.

McGregor was recently in the headlines after an Italian DJ claimed that he had been assaulted by the former two-division UFC champion in Rome.

That news prompted former interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson to take the following jabs at the Irishman on social media, including accusations of HGH.

“Taking growth hormone will do that to someone’s build. You’re mentally weak & your leg is compromised. Your fragile, frail & breakable. That GH gon’ make you break kid. Keep pumpin’ ya chest ya cheat. Not the 1st time God punished you. You like picking on people and DJ’s? WTF pussy.” – Ferguson wrote.

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Conor McGregor, who proceeded to lash out at Tony Ferguson with the following rebuttal.

Omg, god bless you kid. Mental basket sad case. I am going to share your scared wife’s video that was sent to us of you screaming crying as you smash your house up. What a sad bastard u are. No brains. Empty head. Losing streak. No management. Wife sending us videos in fear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

Tony was douped into signing with another agency on the premise he would receive a pro Baseball contract hahahaha a pro fucking baseball contract 😂😂 now he’s in legal turmoil with this crowd ahahahah no shit Jose canseco what did you fucking think would happen 😂 empty head. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

Conor McGregor has not competed since July’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Irish star has been making strong strides in his recovery process and even claims that his power has gone up 50% since the incident.

As for Tony Ferguson, the UFC’s former interim lightweight title holder has recently turned his attention to fellow veteran Nate Diaz.

Diaz responded to a callout from ‘El Cucuy’ earlier today, sharing what appeared to be mutual interest in a future showdown.

