Marvin Vettori calls out Paulo Costa following win over Jack Hermansson, Dana White reacts

Marvin Vettori called out Paulo Costa immediatley following his sensational win over Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

Vettori (16-4-1 MMA) extended his current win streak four in a row on Saturday night, defeating Hermansson by way of judges decision in a thrilling five round affair.

After outpointing ‘The Joker’ on all three of the judges scorecards, ‘The Italian Dream’ turned his attention to recent middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa.

“Let’s go, Borrachinha. We’re gonna make a hell of a f—ing fight. Let’s go baby!” – Vettori yelled in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA) suffered the first loss of his career in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 253, when he was TKO’d be reigning division champion Israel Adesanya.

Prior to the setback, the Brazilian bomber had gone 5-0 under the UFC banner, with four of those five victories coming by way of TKO. During that stretch ‘The Eraser’ scored stoppage wins over Oluwale Bamgbose, Garreth McLellan, Johnny Hendricks and Uriah Hall.

When asked about booking a Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa bout next UFC President Dana White had the following to say.

“I love that idea.” White responded.

Prior to defeating Jack Hermansson in tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 main event, Marvin Vettori was coming off first round submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone 4-1-1 over his past six contests overall, with his lone loss in that time coming by way of slit decision to reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Would you like to see a middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa booked next? Who do you think would win? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020