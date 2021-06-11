Marvin Vettori blasts “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 263 rematch: “I get to beat his ass and get his belt”

Marvin Vettori blasted “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 263 rematch, saying he’s excited “to beat his ass and get his belt.”

Vettori and Adesanya meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 with Adesanya’s middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the fight, the two got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Vettori shed more like on his run-in with Adesanya, explaining why the champ is “fake” for the cameras.

“Yeah, that’s fine. Here’s the thing: this guy’s fake. He just highlights whatever he wants, but it’s all on camera. He came up asking me to shake his hand and it was kind of weird in the beginning,” Vettori said. “But he came up and I’m like, you know okay, I’ll shake his hand. You know, at the end of the day I’m happy, I get to beat his ass and get his belt. But right off the bat, I brought him back to reality, I was like ‘Where’s my belt? Where’s my belt? Where is my belt?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t you have a belt?’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m wearing no belt until you give me mine.”

Either way, Vettori says he is just excited for the fight on Saturday so he can get his revenge on Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision back in April 2018.

“And then when I left I didn’t know how to call him, I was calling him my friend. Of course, you’re not my friend. There’s nobody I’d ever like to beat up more, and I’ll get to do it Saturday night. But I made it clear that since he doesn’t want me to call him my friend, I just saw him right now, I told him you’re going to be called boy or b*tch from now on. That’s how I’m gonna call him,” Vettori said.

