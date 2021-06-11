Chris Weidman says he is back in the gym following leg break at UFC 261: “It felt so good to be back in the gym”

Chris Weidman says he is back in the gym following the leg break incident at UFC 261, saying that “it felt so good to be back in the gym.”

Weidman broke his leg on a Uriah Hall checked kick at UFC 261 in April in one of the nastiest injuries we have ever seen inside the Octagon. Amazingly, Weidman is now back in the gym and he even says he’s doing some boxing. Speaking to Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Weidman said that he got back in the gym to move around and said that he ended up doing some boxing play sparring with some of the other guys there.

“It’s been pretty damn brutal, as you can imagine. It completely sucks but I will say, this is breaking news, I was actually in the gym today. I boxed a little bit. I figured I was going to go to the gym and hit the bag for like a minute and then put my leg up, elevate it and just chill out, just be happy to be in the gym, but there were some guys around and we started play sparring and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ It felt so good to be back in the gym. So that was a big day for me, but it’s been a crazy road,” Chris Weidman said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Weidman’s loss to Hall was a rough one, but it appears as though he is well on his road to recovery to fight again. Despite suffering one of the worst injuries we’ve ever seen in the UFC, Weidman is confident that he can do everything possible in his rehab to make it back to the Octagon. You have to admire this man’s heart and determination following the injury, and the fact that he is already back in the gym is absolutely phenomenal news.