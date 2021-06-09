Video | Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori exchange words following run-in at UFC 263 fighter hotel

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and rival Marvin Vettori exchanged words following their run-in at the UFC 263 fighter hotel.

Adesanya and Vettori meet in the main event of UFC 263 this Saturday night in a rematch. The two previously met in April 2018, with Adesanya winning a split decision. They now meet again three years later, only this time with Adesanya’s gold on the line. Before their big fight this weekend, Adesanya and Vettori ran into each other at the UFC fighter hotel ahead of the card. Check out how the interaction between the bitter rivals went.

When @stylebender and @MarvinVettori ran into each other at the fighter hotel, the champ made it clear they are not friends 🚫 #UFC263 (via thr3thirtythr33/Instagram, h/t @engageind) pic.twitter.com/5LbKwnNpmT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2021

When @stylebender and @MarvinVettori ran into each other at the fighter hotel, the champ made it clear they are not friends #UFC263

Adesanya is returning back to 185lbs to defend his belt there following a tough loss to Jan Blachowicz in a failed bid to become the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 259. Adesanya is unbeaten as a middleweight in the UFC with a perfect 9-0 record and he will look to make it 10-0 when he takes on Vettori this Saturday night. For Adesanya, this is a very important fight for him as losing two straight fights is not something he wants to do.

As for Vettori, he has won his last five straight fights including a blowout win over Kevin Holland in his last fight. When former champ Robert Whittaker had to turn down the title shot due because it was too close in proximity to his fight with Kelvin Gastelum, the UFC called up Vettori and he got the title shot instead. He will now be looking to become the first Italian-born fighter to win a UFC title. The oddsmakers have Vettori pegged as the underdog, but with his wrestling skills, this should be an intriguing fight with Adesanya.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori?