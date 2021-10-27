Marvin Vettori “absolutely makes sense” as backup for upcoming UFC title fight, says Dana White

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori “absolutely makes sense” as the backup for the upcoming 185lbs title fight, says Dana White.

Vettori defeated Paulo Costa via unanimous decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card. The fight actually took place at 205lbs because Costa struggled to make weight, but it was at its heart a matchup between two elite 185lbs fighters. Vettori got the job done by decision, and overall he has won six of his last seven fights, with his only recent loss coming to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during that stretch. Currently, Vettori is ranked No. 2 overall at 185lbs.

In White’s view, Vettori’s high ranking, as well as his willingness to take fights when the promotion offers it, puts him in a great spot when it comes to potentially being a backup fighter for the upcoming middleweight title fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview following UFC Vegas 41, White confirmed that Vettori’s win over Costa puts him in line to be the backup for Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 at UFC 271.

“It absolutely makes sense for him to be the backup,” White said of Marvin Vettori.

UFC 271 takes place next February, and right now the UFC is currently looking for a location for the event. Adesanya and Whittaker met back in October 2019, with Adesanya knocking Whittaker out at the time to capture his middleweight strap. Since that fight, Whittaker has won three straight bouts to earn back the spot of No. 1 contender in the middleweight division. As for Costa, he is right behind those guys at No. 2. The only issue about Vettori behind the backup is that he would be fighting Adesanya for the third time should Whittaker pull out. But it’s better for the UFC to have insurance rather than get to fight week and then realize there is no title fight.