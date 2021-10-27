Dana White reacts to Oron Kahlon calling Afghani fighter Javid Basharat a ‘terrorist’ during their faceoff on Contender Series

By
Harry Kettle
-
Via: Javid Basharat's Instagram

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Oron Kahlon calling Afghani opponent Javid Basharat a “terrorist”.

During the weigh-ins for last night’s Contender Series, Kahlon missed weight and proceeded to label Basharat a terrorist in front of UFC officials and the media. It doesn’t appear as if anything came of it in terms of official punishment, but when they got inside the Octagon, Basharat made him pay with a dominant performance that was capped off by a nice submission victory.

When asked to give his opinion on what went down, Dana White didn’t seem to be overly phased.

“If you look, you can add that to the pile of some pretty nasty things that have been said in this sport. Not just this sport – boxing, I’m sure Muay Thai, kickboxing, you name it. Mean things are said. In this insanely politically correct world we’re living in, this is one place that is not.”

Basharat was subsequently awarded a contract with the UFC after a well-rounded and impressive display.

Do you agree with Dana White or do you think Oron Kahlon should’ve been punished further? Let us know your thoughts on this unfortunate saga down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM