Marion Reneau injured, Sijara Eubanks steps up on short notice for UFC 253 fight with Ketlen Vieira

Sijara Eubanks is set to step in and fight Ketlen Vieira on short notice after Marion Reneau pulled out of their upcoming showdown, ESPN reports.

Eubanks is set to get back into the cage just two weeks after her unanimous decision win over Julia Avila last weekend, and if she’s able to get the win over Vieira, she’ll be taking her winning streak up to three.

The bout is set to take place on the UFC 253 card at the end of the month, with the reason behind Reneau pulling out being an undisclosed injury.

“Sijara Eubanks is about to make a quick turnaround. She’s now fighting Ketlen Vieira at UFC 253 on Sept. 26, sources told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Wednesday. Eubanks just beat Julia Avila on Sept. 12. Vieira’s original opponent, Marion Reneau, had to withdraw from UFC 253 due to an undisclosed injury. Vieira vs. Eubanks is a big fight at women’s 135 pounds.”

One of the most interesting things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the string of fighters that are now able to complete a quick turnaround before jumping back into the Octagon, with Eubanks taking just about every opportunity she can get.

The aforementioned UFC 253 card is set to be headlined by the Middleweight Championship fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, and it’s pretty clear to see that Adesanya doesn’t think particularly highly of his impending opponent.

“He’s dumb,” Adesanya said of his rival on ESPN. “He’s dumb and he walks forward and he throws shots. That’s what makes it really exciting, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to this big, inflated ignoramus, running up on me, trying to throw shots as I keep moving and sticking him.

“Like I said, he’s dumb,” Adesanya added. “But that’s what makes him dangerous, as well, because he’s not scared to walk forward and just throw, and he’s strong. But the same thing happens when they step in the cage with me. When they see me, they feel me. They say, ‘Oh my God – he’s a lot stronger than I thought. Oh my God – he’s a lot bigger than I thought.’”

The event will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the place that is quickly becoming their second home. How do you think Sijara Eubanks will perform on the card?