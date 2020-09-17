Mirsad Bektic gets short-notice opponent for UFC Vegas 11 as Damon Jackson returns to the Octagon

UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic thankfully got a short-notice opponent for UFC Vegas 11 as Damon Jackson returns to the Octagon.

Bektic was supposed to fight Eduardo Garagorri, but a cornerman for Garagorri tested positive for Garagorri tested positive for COVID-19 and the fighter was removed from the card out of caution. With Garagorri out, Bektic now takes on Jackson at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 event. Bloody Canvas first broke the news of the fight.

Bektic (13-3) holds a 6-3 overall record in the Octagon with wins over Ricardo Lamas, Godofredo Pepey, Russell Doane, Lucas Martins, Paul Redmond, and Chas Skelly. However, he has lost several times in devastating fashion, including vicious knockout defeats to Darren Elkins and Josh Emmett. In his last fight, Bektic dropped a split decision to Dan Ige. Although Bektic has struggled lately, he is still only 29 years old and has plenty of time to recover and make another run up the UFC featherweight ranks.

Jackson (17-3-1, 1 NC) returns to the UFC for the first time since 2016. “The Leech” has had three fights in the UFC previously, including a draw with Levan Makashvilli, a No Contest against Rony Jason, and a submission loss to Yancy Medeiros. Since being released by the UFC, Jackson has gone 8-2 overall which competing for LFA and PFL. He also previously competed for Bellator. In his career, Jackson has 13 wins by submission.

Bektic was around a -500 betting favorite for his original fight against Garagorri, so it stands to reason he will be a sizeable betting favorite in this matchup against Jackson. Although Jackson is an experienced fighter, he is taking this fight on extremely short notice and Bektic is a big step up in competition from some of the opponents he has recently fought in the LFA, so look for Bektic to be favored at the sportsbooks.

Who do you think wins, Mirsad Bektic or Damon Jackson?