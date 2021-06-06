Marcin Tybura “motivated to take the next step” following first-round TKO win over Walt Harris at UFC Vegas 28

UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura says he is “motivated to take the next step” following his first-round TKO win over Walt Harris at UFC Vegas 28.

Tybura survived an early onslaught of strikes from Harris in the first round of their co-main event fight at UFC Vegas 28 to storm back, take Harris to the ground, and pound him out with vicious punches on the mat. It was an incredible comeback by Tybura after being badly rocked early on in the fight, and it won him $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” It also gave Tybura a five-fight win streak in the UFC heavyweight division, and he will be moving into the top-10 of the weight class after beating the No. 8 ranked Harris.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Tybura posted a statement on his social media where he reacted to the finish over Harris, saying he’s ready for the next step up.

Big thanks for your support I feel very well and motivated to take the next step to the top of HW. #win #champion #polishpower #teamtybura

At one point in time, Tybura had lost four of five fights in the UFC and he appeared to be at the end of his time with the world’s leading MMA promotion. But after losing by knockout to Augusto Sakai in September 2019, the Pole has bounced back with five straight wins in the UFC heavyweight division. He appears to be much improved as far as his grappling and his cardio go, and those two aspects of his game can carry him far in the UFC’s heaviest weight class. Of course, he probably doesn’t want to get hit as much as he did against Harris, but the fact he was able to come back and win the fight was very impressive.

