Alan Patrick calls for rematch with Mason Jones following eye poke at UFC Vegas 28: “My vision was completely clouded”

Patrick and Jones met on the undercard of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 28 event. The first round of the fight saw Jones take it to Patrick, dropping the veteran and nearly finishing him with ground-and-pound before the horn at the end of the first round saved Patrick. The second round was beginning to look like more of the same, with Jones dominating the stanza, but an accidental eye poke by Jones caused a premature end to the fight when he caught Patrick in the eye with his fingers. Patrick told the referee and the cage-side physician that he couldn’t see, and the fight was waved off and ruled a No Contest for both fighters.

It was a tough beat for Jones, who appeared to be well on his way to victory, and a number of fans on social media suggested that Patrick milked the eye poke. Taking to his social media the day after the fight, Patrick said that his vision was impaired as a result of the eye poke and he was unable to continue fighting. And now he wants to have a rematch.

Hey Guys, I have a long history within UFC and there are 18 fights in total and in All of them I fought to the end. Accidents happen and unfortunately it happened to me. My vision was completely clouded and I was unable to continue. Now it’s time to rest and recover. I hope I can have the next fight with the same opponent so that it will be fair for all of us.

