Just Scrap Radio Ep. 45 with Chris Daukaus, Kyler Phillips, Ian Heinisch, Randy Costa, and Adrian Yanez

The 44th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 32.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC heavyweight, Chris Daukaus to preview his fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov (3:14). The fight has since been postponed one week to UFC Vegas 33. Next, 14th ranked bantamweight, Kyler Phillips (17:14) comes on. UFC middleweight contender, Ian Heinisch (34:36) then joins the show. Rising UFC bantamweight contender, Randy Costa (45:37) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight, Adrian Yanez (1:03:03).

Chris Daukaus opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 33 fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov. Daukaus talks about his incredible run up the heavyweight ranks and why he was surprised this was his opponent. He then discusses the state of the heavyweight division and what a win does for him. Chris also talks about his plan to retire from the Police force so he can solely focus on training.

Kyler Phillips then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 32 fight against Raulivan Paiva. Kyler talks about his thoughts on Raphael Assuncao pulling out and him not being surprised this was his opponent as he just wanted to fight. The rising contender talks about training with Sean O’Malley, Casey Kenney, and Mario Bautista and what a win over Paiva does for him.

Ian Heinisch joins the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 32 fight against Nassourdine Imavov. Ian talks about the move to Sanford MMA and how that came to be. The middleweight contender talks about preparing for Imavov who his now teammate, Phil Hawes just beat. Ian then talks about what a win over Imavov does and how he’s confident he will get the stoppage win.

Randy Costa comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 32 fight against Adrian Yanez. Randy talks about how this fight came together on social media and training at Sanford MMA for the camp. He also says he thinks this could be a Dustin Poirier-Max Holloway situation where they fight early in their career and then rematch years later for a belt. Costa also touches on what a win over Yanez does for his career.

Adrian Yanez closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 32 fight against Randy Costa. Adrian touches on how the fight came to be and whether or not he’s surprised they are fighting so early in their careers. The rising contender also says he was disappointed to not be on the Houston card in May. He touches on what a win over Randy does for him and puts him at bantamweight.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher