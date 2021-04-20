Conor McGregor responds after Justin Gaethje claims his gloves are garbage: “I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these”

Conor McGregor has made it clear he would beat up Justin Gaethje after “The Highlight” took a shot at him on social media.

After McGregor took to social media to release a new glove design, many including Gaethje thought they looked very similar to his coach, Trevor Wittman’s. Wittman has been vocal about his glove design and trying to sell it to the UFC to limit eye pokes.

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/GCygcQVUCA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

In the comments, many wondered if the UFC would want them, and pointed to how Wittman didn’t want them tied to one organization.

You didn’t design this you just put your name on someone else’s designs, made for as cheap as possible with shit foam and shit materials. They are garbage and you know it. Make your cheese though. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 19, 2021

“But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho? You need guys with real experience. Case in point the king of this shit. Me. And F**k other organisations. I’m with the UFC,” McGregor tweeted.

However, Gaethje believes McGregor stole Wittman’s design and blasted the Irishman for it.

“You didn’t design this you just put your name on someone else’s designs, made for as cheap as possible with shit foam and shit materials. They are garbage and you know it. Make your cheese though,” Gaethje said to McGregor.

To no surprise, Conor McGregor was quick to respond to Justin Gaethje and says he’s smoke him and his coach at the same time with his gloves.

I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented @McGregorFast fight gloves. https://t.co/qVWIGJZcpF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

“I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented @McGregorFast fight gloves,” McGregor responded to Gaethje.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see McGregor and Gaethje go at it. The two have taken shots for years and many have wanted to see the fight happen, but for whatever reason, they have yet to been booked to fight one another. Yet, with both men in the top-10 at lightweight, and the rivalry they have, it seems like it is only a matter of time until they end up meeting inside the Octagon.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje fight? And, who do you think would win?