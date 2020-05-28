Video | Mike Tyson, Vitor Belfort and others get into scuffle with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson, Vitor Belfort, Henry Cejudo & Rashad Evans all appeared on AEW Dynamite last night in a segment with Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction.

All Elite Wrestling, for those outside of the pro wrestling bubble, is the rising force in the industry and now serves as the number two promotion behind WWE in North America after just one year of operation.

Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if they’re willing to do whatever it takes to draw in some big ratings – and that includes putting together a string of former MMA stars to work alongside Mike Tyson in some kind of new faction.

Tyson and Jericho had an interaction with one another on an episode of Monday Night RAW ten years ago, with “Iron Mike” having his most notable moment with WWE take place back at WrestleMania 14 when he aligned himself with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Belfort and Evans are certainly intriguing additions to this equation, but arguably the biggest talking point of all is Henry Cejudo.

“Triple C” has clearly been in talks with AEW, as just a few days ago, he was pictured alongside Britt Baker, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. Cejudo recently fought in Jacksonville at UFC 249, with AEW being based in the same city for their weekly tapings.

It does seem as if Cejudo is doing all he can to convince the masses that his retirement from mixed martial arts is legitimate. He may come back somewhere down the line but right now, he’s trending in a direction that many had predicted long before he hung up his gloves.

Tyson, Belfort, Evans & Cejudo have a lot left to prove before they can be considered a success in AEW, but one thing is for sure – they definitely got people talking last night.

