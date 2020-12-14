What’s next for the stars of UFC 256?

In the main event of UFC 256, Deiveson Figueiredo was looking to defend his belt for the second time in three weeks against Brandon Moreno. The co-main event saw Tony Ferguson return to the Octagon against Charles Oliveira.

In the end, Figueiredo and Moreno had an absolute war that ended in a majority draw. The co-main, meanwhile, saw Oliveira pull off the betting upset as he dominated Ferguson to win a clear decision.

Now, following UFC 256, here is what I think should be next for the fighters involved in the top two fights.

Deiveson Figueiredo & Brandon Moreno

Both Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will have a rematch next as no other fight makes sense at this point.

Both Figueiredo and Moreno were turning around just three weeks after they won at UFC 255 and many wondered how the double weight cut would impact them. Well, they both proved their cardio and chins were there. Now, let them have several months off and look to rebook the fight sometime in the summer of 2021.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira proved to everyone he is the real deal.

Entering his fight against UFC 256 a common perception was the Brazilian couldn’t win the big one. He faltered against Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, and Paul Felder. Yet, against Ferguson, he dominated the fight from start to finish and nearly submitted “El Cucuy” in the first.

Now, following the biggest win of his career, Charles Oliveira is in a unique spot. McGregor-Poirier 2 is already booked and Gaethje-Chandler is rumored to take place. Many assume the winner of those fights would then fight each other. If that is the case, Oliveira vs. Dan Hooker makes a ton of sense as it gives Oliveira another opportunity to beat a top-five case and cement him as the next title challenger.

Tony Ferguson

All of a sudden Tony Ferguson is on a two-fight losing streak and many are wondering if his time as a contender is over. It isn’t just the fact he lost two in a row but he was dominated in both of them.

Ferguson will need some time off after this loss and hopefully return in the summer of 2021. When he returns, his next fight is crucial as if he loses three in a row, his time as a contender is done. A logical next opponent is a main event fight against Paul Felder. “The Irish Dragon” is coming off a loss to Rafael dos Anjos and both are on a two-fight skid. The winner would then likely get a top-five opponent while the loser, would, unfortunately, see their time as a potential title challenger done.

Who do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 256?