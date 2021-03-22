Luke Rockhold says he has that “fire” back ahead of UFC comeback

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold says he has that “fire” back ahead of his comeback to the Octagon later this year.

Rockhold hasn’t fought since UFC 239 in July 2019, when he suffered a brutal KO loss to Jan Blachowicz. The former Strikeforce and UFC champ has taken the last two years off to heal his mind and body after years of fighting at the elite level, and he plans on making his comeback to the Octagon sometime later this year. At age 36, Rockhold is hoping that after taking two years off, his injuries have been healed up and he’ll be ready to do damage again inside the Octagon. He’s been training at RVCA Gym in preparation for his return.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rockhold gave an update on his health and his return to the cage.

“I think realistically I think this summertime, a late-summer return. I just gotta get my body right. My shoulder’s been an ongoing issue but it’s finally coming around. I’m getting to the point where I have confidence in it to let it go. I’m pressing. I’m pressing to get into shape. It feels good. It feels good to get back in the gym. I’m finally getting a little fire back,” Rockhold said.

“I believe 185lbs is my calling. I’m about 205lbs right now, I’m just naturally there. It wasn’t really me to bulk up. I was lifting weights and doing my thing to get up to 205lbs, and I could barely hold 215lbs or 220lbs max at best. So I feel good. This is my championship weight, this is where I’ve done all my damage, and I like the route to victory and what’s ahead of me. So I’m ready to go.”

