Just Scrap Radio Ep. 119 with Rani Yahya, Ricky Glenn, and Christos Giagos

The 119th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 71.

We’re first joined by UFC bantamweight Rani Yahya (1:44). Next, UFC lightweight Ricky Glenn (13:52) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Christos Giagos (25:48).

Rani Yahya opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Montel Jackson. Rani talks about the neck injury he had that forced him out of his fight against Cody Garbrandt that was booked twice last year. The Brazilian then talks about why he was surprised they weren’t booked for the third time now. He also talks about what a win does for him, fighting so long in his career and hopeful to get that Garbrandt scrap next. Rani also chats about Garbrandt’s win over Trevin Jones and what he thought of that.

Ricky Glenn comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Christos Giagos. Ricky talks about the layoff due to an injury and having to pull out of his fight against Drew Dober in March of 2022. He touches on his draw against Grant Dawson and what he learned from that and why a rematch didn’t happen. Ricky talks about what a win does for him and what his goal for 2023 is for his fighting career.

Christos Giagos closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Ricky Glenn. Christos chats about the fluke injury he had that forced him out of his UFC Paris fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. He then talks about when he was able to return, and why he likes this matchup against Glenn. He also touches on his back-to-back losses ot Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan, training at Kill Cliff, and what a win over Glenn does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

