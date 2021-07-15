Luke Rockhold has a message for the UFC: “Give me something that excites my fans. Otherwise, f*ck off and let me go”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has come out firing with an ultimatum for the promotion.

Throughout the course of his tenure in the UFC, and mixed martial arts in general, Rockhold has been able to establish himself as one of the most exciting middleweights on the planet. He’s been to a decision just twice throughout his 21 professional fights and while his last two bouts have been knockout defeats, he’s still a dangerous man whether it be at 185 or 205.

Now, two years on from that loss to Jan Blachowicz, Rockhold has said during an interview with MMA Fighting that he wants the UFC to offer him something worthwhile in order to stay on the books.

“I ain’t gonna take anything that doesn’t excite me. I’m not just gonna step up and fight somebody that doesn’t excite me or doesn’t excite my fans. There’s no point. I’ve been doing that. I’ve been a Strikeforce champ, I’ve been UFC world champ, I don’t need to come back and fight some bum that doesn’t f*cking get me excited. I’d rather just not come back. If you want me to fight, give me something that excites me. Give me something that excites my fans, my people, and all of us. Otherwise, f*ck off and let me go because I ain’t gonna do that.

“I just want someone that’s fun,” Rockhold added. “If it’s someone outside the top 10, it’s got to be f*ckin’ something that gives me some interest, somebody who’s got f*ckin’ personality, some hype, someone that gets me out of f*ckin’ bed. I’m not gonna wake up for some f*ckin’ chump that doesn’t do anything for me, get out of bed and work my ass off.

“I’m f*ckin 36 years old. I’ve achieved the heights and I want something that gets me excited. I believe I’m still one of the best guys in the world and I came from the No. 2 spot in the world. I lost a world title fight to Yoel Romero. None of these motherf*ckers in the top 10 would fight Yoel Romero in his heyday. I lost a f*ckin’ world title fight and I stepped away from the division. I’m not coming back to fight some bum.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

