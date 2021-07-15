Jake Paul plans to fight Canelo Alvarez within three years, vows to become world champ

Jake Paul has his eyes set on Canelo Alvarez.

Paul, the former brash YouTuber turned boxer, has taken over the combat sports world by storm. He’s set to fight former UFC welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley in just his fourth pro fight. Although he is facing real fighters many are still critical of him, but he says he has his eyes on Canelo Alvarez and believes he will fight him in three years’ time.

“I am the most impactful 3-0 boxer in history. No fighter has ever accomplished what I’ve accomplished after three fights,” Jake Paul said at the press conference for his fight against Tyron Woodley (h/t DailyMail). “People say I don’t deserve it but I’m earning more than any fighter, three fights in. I haven’t been hit in the face in three fights. That’s a fact. That’s unheard of for a professional boxer. I want to add experience, I want to go after Canelo in three years, I want to be a world champion.”

If Paul continues to beat fighters and then starts taking on real boxers, perhaps he could work his way to a title shot due to the big name he is. Yet, whether or not he has a shot against Alvarez seems unlikely at this point.

In order for Jake Paul to become a world champ, he will need to beat Tyron Woodley on August 29 in Cleveland. He has all the confidence in the world and says he doubts the former UFC champ will last more than three rounds.

“How is Mayweather going to teach you to beat me when he couldn’t even finish my brother? You will see a boxing clinic,” Paul said. “This man will not go more than three rounds. I will take Tyron into deep waters and drown him. The MMA community wants to see Jake Paul fall, they are counting on Tyron, but he just won’t get the job done.”

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez?