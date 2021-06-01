Logan Paul plans to KO Floyd Mayweather and retire as “the greatest boxer on the planet”

Logan Paul has big ambitions for his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

On Sunday, June 6 in Miami, Florida, Paul is set to face Mayweather in an intriguing boxing match. To no surprise, the undefeated pro boxer in Mayweather is a massive favorite while Paul has said if he wins it would be the greatest upset in sports.

According to Paul, he believes Mayweather is underestimating him which will be his downfall.

“He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with. He really thinks I’m a YouTuber, he really thinks I’m a fake fighter and I get it,” Paul said on Showtime’s Inside Mayweather-Paul promo. “Everything I portray online says the same thing, but we really are about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think.”

Not only does Paul think Mayweather overlooking him will be his downfall, but the YouTuber turned boxer believes it’s not even a fair fight to be with.

“This is not a fair fight. I’m six, seven inches taller than Floyd, 30-pounds heavier, 18 years younger,” Paul said.

Ultimately, Logan Paul is confident he will pull the upset off. Once he does, he says he won’t grant Mayweather a rematch and instead will retire as the best boxer on the planet. He also hopes Mayweather brings all his belts because he wants those too after he beats him.

“I want Floyd to bring his belts, all of them because I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire, buy some land in upstate New York and not give Floyd the rematch,” Paul said.

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer as he lost a split decision to fellow YouTuber, KSI in a fight he was deducted two points.

Do you think Logan Paul can beat Floyd Mayweather?