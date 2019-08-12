Listen | Audio leaks from Colby Covington and Miesha Tate interview spat

Colby Covington received a radio-show ban from ‘MMA Tonight’ following a verbal argument with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

The controversial dispute, which made headlines across the sports world, has now been released on the internet in the form of a audio file.

Listen to the Colby Covington and Miesha Tate interview in the above YouTube video file from Octagon News.

For those who don’t know the story, ‘Chaos’ went off on Tate after she questioned how he went about promoting his fight with MMA legend Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

‘Cupcake’ questioned Covington as to why he had proclaimed Lawler as a “legend”, this after verbally bashing his previous opponents. Covington did not take well to those comments and responded by accusing Tate of talking behind his back in previous interviews.

“It gets back to me,” Colby Covington said (via MMAJunkie). “All the people say how (you say) negative thoughts about me, and how I’m this and that. I just think it’s very hypocritical, because I don’t think you’re a perfect person. You might have some skeletons in your closet, as well.”

Miesha Tate responded by saying that she wasn’t trying to personally attack Covington, but rather was just stating her low opinion of trash talk.

Still, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) took things a step further by calling Tate a hypocrite who “got famous off losing to my girl Ronda Rousey” and “putting pictures on the internet”.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, responded to Covington’s harsh criticism.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” Tate said. “It’s kind of crazy that you would go on that level just because I have an opinion, that you as an American should have respect for the fact that at least I have the balls to say it to your face, and that’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to it. I did not put you down as a person. You put me down as a person.”

Colby Covington would go on to call Miesha Tate and her co-host Ryan McKinnell a pair “jobbers”, this before being banned from the show for good.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 11, 2019