Joe Rogan reacts to the riots in LA: The country is “haywire” right now

UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacted to the riots in Los Angeles, writing on his social media that the United States is “haywire” right now.

The entire world is on fire right now due to the murder of George Floyd, and riots have emerged in several cities in the U.S. because of it including Rogan’s home base of LA. Rogan is one of the most influential podcasters in the world right now and what he thinks about the Floyd incident is an opinion that is heard by millions of his fans.

On Sunday morning, Rogan took to his Twitter to talk comment on the Floyd murder. Check out what he said below.

If this riot was a result of what happened in LA this would be insane. That it’s because of a horrific act almost 2000 miles away shows us just how fucking haywire the country is right now.

In addition to Rogan weighing in, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also commented on the Floyd murder recently.

“I wouldn’t wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture,” Jones wrote.

“There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the fuck off his chest and or neck. If you cant hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a pussy and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge.”

The UFC paid homage to George Floyd during the broadcast for UFC Las Vegas on Saturday night on ESPN.

