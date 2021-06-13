Leon Edwards reacts after Dana White reaffirms that Colby Covington is next for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards reacted after UFC president Dana White reaffirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday night. The win was Edwards’ ninth victory in a row, save for a No Contest with Belal Muhammad earlier this year. The Brit looks like he is ready to compete for a title and he’s hoping that he gets the opportunity to get his rematch with the champ Usman later this year. But according to White, the next title shot is still going to go to Covington.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, Edwards said that he believes he should be next in line to fight Usman, suggesting Covington’s win over Tyron Woodley isn’t good enough.

“I feel I should be next in line for the title shot. That’s nine-in-a-row or 10-in-a-row. No one else is doing what I’m doing. I offered to fight everybody: Khamzat, Diaz, Belal. These guys aren’t in the top 10. I’m the only one saying, ‘Yes.’ Everyone else is, like, b*tching and sitting out and complaining. I’m the one that’s showing up, beating, and fighting these tough guys. I feel I deserve the next shot, for sure,” Edwards said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“All of these guys make excuses. They know I’m the real deal. I’m the man for the title shot. They’re all b*tching and making excuses. They say, ‘He doesn’t deserve it.’ Then, who f*cking does? Covington doesn’t. Woodley got injured and now he deserves the title shot? I didn’t b*tch. I didn’t moan. I took my losses on the chin. I worked my way back to a nine-fight streak. Who else f*cking deserves it?”

