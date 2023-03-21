Leon Edwards doesn’t expect to have a fourth fight with Kamaru Usman: “I’ll look towards more different fights”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards doesn’t anticipate that he’ll have a fourth fight against rival Kamaru Usman.

Last Saturday night at UFC 286, Leon Edwards made a real statement. He outfought Kamaru Usman in their trilogy bout and ultimately, came away with the majority decision win.

It was the kind of victory that truly does cement his position as the best welterweight in the division. For Kamaru, it leaves him needing to pick up the pieces once again, as he attempts to go back to the drawing board.

Usman made it known in his post-fight interview that he wants to throw down with Edwards again, which is what you’d expect him to say.

In the mind of ‘Rocky’, however, this chapter of his career has officially come to a close.

“Just competitive,” Edwards said. “I wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next. There was never no beef between me and Kamaru. I feel we both just felt we was the better man and that was it. You heard his words after the fight and I feel the same way. I wish him well. The sport is hard, so respect to him.”

Edwards dismisses fourth Usman fight

“Probably not [going to fight him a fourth time], it’s been three fights now and I want to move forward in my career. I’ll look towards more different fights.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

There are plenty of other contenders in the division that Kamaru Usman can go head to head with. Leon Edwards, meanwhile, seemingly has to worry about the oncoming surge of Colby Covington.

Would you be interested in seeing Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman fight for a fourth time? How long do you think Edwards is going to keep hold of the UFC welterweight title? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!