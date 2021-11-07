Khamzat Chimaev wants December return, takes aim at UFC welterweight top-10

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev says he wants to make a December return, and he is taking aim at the UFC welterweight top-10.

Chimaev is one of the hottest fighters in the sport right now after winning his first four UFC fights by stoppage, including a vicious submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. It was the type of quality victory that moved Chimaev into the top-15 rankings in the stacked UFC welterweight division, and now he is hoping that he gets a step up in competition for his next fight. That may or may not include a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, which is what he wants more than anything, but even if he doesn’t get the title shot against Usman, he figures to get a top-10 opponent.

The day after UFC 268, Chimaev took to his social media to reveal that he is targeting a return to the Octagon in December, and he wants to fight someone in the top-10 at 170.

December Rock ‘n’ roll baby 👊🏼 who who who ? pic.twitter.com/zrhq9rRJlN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 7, 2021

December Rock ‘n’ roll baby who who who ?

Congratulations good job bro @USMAN84kg

I’m coming for you brother I’m coming 👊🏼😉@ColbyCovMMA 😢@NateDiaz209 🚬⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 7, 2021

Congratulations good job bro @USMAN84kg I’m coming for you brother I’m coming @ColbyCovMMA @NateDiaz209

Chimaev is a perfect 10-0 in MMA with all 10 of his wins coming by finish, including wins by stoppage in all four of his UFC fights. By all accounts, he looks like a future world champion and someone who could give serious issues to Usman if they ever fight. That being said, there are still other contenders at 170lbs such as Leon Edwards who have waited far longer for a title shot than Chimaev has. So as promising as Chimaev has been in the Octagon, he likely needs to get another big win on his resume before Usman is open to giving him the shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Who do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?