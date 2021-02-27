Khamzat Chimaev targets June return, eyes new opponent for UFC comeback

Khamzat Chimaev is on the road back to good health and already has an opponent in mind for his planned UFC comeback this June.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) has not competed since scoring a sensational 17-second knockout over middleweight Gerald Meerschaert this past September. ‘Borz’ has since been scheduled to fight top ranked welterweight Leon Edwards on a three different occasions. However, none of those proposed contests have come to fruition due to Chimaev’s lingering health issues from the coronavirus.

UFC President Dana White recently flew Khamzat Chimaev out to Las Vegas so that he could receive the best medical care possible in hopes of a quick recovery. That move appears to have worked, as ‘Borz’ recently took to social media where he suggested that he will be ready to fight again in June.

“I want to say thank you to @danawhite and @ufc. Give me medical treatment and taking care of me first class. Thank you and I’m very grateful, see in June.” – Chimaev wrote.

Shortly after his post on Instagram, Khamzat Chimaev logged on to Twitter where he proceeded to take aim at perennial division contender Neil Magny.

Magny (24-8 MMA), who recently had his three-fight winning streak snapped by Michael Chiesa at UFC on ESPN 20, had previously told Chimaev that he planned to slap him on site.

“Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I’ll give you my word, that I’m slapping you on sight and teaching some respect!” – Magny wrote.

Khamzat Chimaev responded to that threat by issuing the following challenge to the veteran welterweight.

“Be ready in June i’m going to give you real Chechen inside the cage and outside @danawhite @seanshelby.” – Chimaev responded.

