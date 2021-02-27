Video | Dana White accidentally dubs Israel Adesanya “The Greatest Female Fighter of All-Time”

UFC President Dana White had a brain fart during a recent interview with Laura Sanko dubbing Israel Adesanya “The Greatest Female Fighter of All-Time”.

The UFC’s reigning and undefeated middleweight champion, Adesanya (20-0 MMA), will be making the jump to light heavyweight for his next Octagon appearance. ‘Stylebender’ is set to challenge the promotions newly crowned 205lbs champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s highly anticipated UFC light heavyweight debut.

“It’s a great card, I think everyone is interested to see how Israel Adesanya is going to do at light heavyweight but that card is just stacked top to bottom. In your estimation is that one of the biggest cards you’ve put together in recent history?” – Laura Sanko questioned Dana White.

The brash UFC boss responded.

“Yeah, it’s a fun one.” White said. “Obviously the greatest female fighter of all-time in Israel Adesanya, and finally Sterling gets a shot at the (bantamweight) title.”

Check out the clip of Dana White’s brain fart below (courtesy of @FullContactMTWF on Twitter).

Next weekend’s UFC 259 pay-per-view event does in fact feature the greatest female fighter of all-time, that of course being Amanda Nunes.

‘The Lioness’ will attempted to defend her women’s featherweight for a second time when she meets Megan Anderson in the evenings co-main attraction.

Back to Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion was last seen in action at UFC 253 where he handed Paulo Costa the first loss of his career by way of second round TKO.

Dana White believes the “sky is the limit” for the 31-year-old ‘Stylebender’, who has gone a perfect 8-0 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2018.

